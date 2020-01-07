At CES 2020, Coolpad previewed its first 5G phone, the Coolpad Legacy 5G. As per Android Authority, ,the smartphone will be priced at $359 and come with decent specs for that price point.

There's a large 6.53-inch FHD+ display powered by Pixelwork's HDR technology, a 4,000mAh battery, dual 48MP and 8MP rear cameras, and a 16MP selfie cam. The handset also sports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with Tempow multi-device streaming.

Sound like your thing? Well, you'll have to wait. Coolpad isn't releasing this phone until an unspecified time in Q2 2020.

Of course, we may yet get even more affordable 5G options in the meantime. MediaTek earlier showcased 5G chips for more affordable devices with flagship-esque specs. 5G is an important new technology, after all, so the more phones use it at all price points, the better.

Coolpad also showcased a successor to the Coolpad Dyno smartwatch with the Dyno 2. It's a smartwatch aimed at kids and provides 4G LTE connectivity for texts and music without being as expensive as a phone. It's a great recommendation for parents who want to ease their kids into our hyper-connected world. The original Dyno came out in 2019 and suitably impressed us with our own Russell Holly concluding that "If you have a child under age 12 and you don't want them to have a phone yet, this is almost certainly your best option."

The Dyno 2 brings many of the same features with an upgraded chipset for enhanced battery life, a new application platform, and more. It'll hit stores for $190 this April.

