It just wouldn't be Prime Day without a way to save on smart home gear, and right now you can get up to 35% off a variety of products from major brands like TP-Link, Leviton, Yale, and more. The devices on sale include smart light switches, smart locks, smart plugs, and more. Look, it's 2020. If you're still flipping switches and turning appliances on and off the old fashioned way, you're living in the past. Fully automate your home and save a ton of money doing it.
This is a Prime Day sale, and that means there's potential for some of these to sell out and for the whole sale to end by the end of the Prime Day event. If you aren't a Prime member yet you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to see all the savings.
More Control
Smart Home Products
Get a new smart plug. Or smart light. Or smart SOMETHING in this huge Prime Day sale taking up to 35% off smart home gear from a variety of popular brands.
Up to 35% off
Grab a classic option like the TP-Link Kasa smart plug on sale for just $8.99. This is a match for its lowest price, one it has only hit once before. The plug still regularly sells for around $15. It's the easiest way to turn a dumb appliance into a smart one by giving you app and voice control over whatever is plugged in.
This C by GE bundle includes its own smart plug along with two multi-color LED smart bulbs. It's on sale for $38.39 when it normally goes for something closer to $70. That's a crazy low price and a great starter kit for adding some smarts to your home. The bulbs and plug are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.
Check out all the other options available and go crazy on smart home stuff today.
