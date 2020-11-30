It's Cyber Monday, and that means deals galore! I love tech as much as the next person, but I'm equally excited by coffee; I love trying new brewing methods and exploring how different components throughout the process, like your grinder or even the filters you use, can affect the final product.
Luckily, just about everything you'd need to make a great cup of coffee is on sale right now. I'm not going to share the alarmingly high amount I've spent over the weekend on coffee supplies, but I can at least say that it's considerably less than it'd normally be if these products hadn't been on sale. Join me and fuel your coffee addiction!
Mueller Soho French Press | $5 off at Amazon
I make French press coffee almost every morning. It's incredibly easy and doesn't require any single-use supplies like paper filters; just add in some coffee grounds, bloom for 30-45 seconds, fill the carafe, and wait for around four minutes before plunging. It doesn't get much easier, and the result is a delicious full-bodied brew.
Bodum Pour Over | $10 off at Amazon
Pour over carafes aren't just beautiful, they're a great way to better familiarize yourself with your beans, since they extract far more of their intricate flavors that often don't quite shine through with other brewing methods. The Bodum pour over's reusable filter is also a great way to avoid unnecessary waste.
Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Pitcher | $2 off at Amazon
No, cold brew and iced coffee aren't the same. As the name implies, cold brew is made without heat; the process is much longer, but the end result is a highly potent (and highly delicious) beverage best served over ice. Just add your favorite grounds into the reusable mesh filter and check back the next morning!
Javapresse Manual Coffee Grinder | $13 off at Amazon
Hand grinders are a great addition to both your morning ritual and your traveling coffee rig. They're far quieter than many of the affordable automatic grinders on the market, and still allow you to adjust for different coarseness levels — an essential part of a versatile setup.
OXO Brew Conical Burr Grinder | $20 off at Amazon
A quality grinder can dramatically improve the flavor and texture of your brews, and if you prefer automatic grinders, the OXO Brew is an excellent option with 15 settings, along with micro adjustments, for getting ultra-precise and consistent grinds with every use.
VOSEN Electric Kettle | $11 off at Amazon
Whether you're making your coffee with a French press, a pour over, a V60 drip decanter, or really any hot brewing method, a gooseneck kettle can make your life immeasurably easier — all the more so when it's electric so you don't need to heat your water over a stove every morning.
INEVIFIT Digital Kitchen Scale | $28 off at Amazon
Precise and consistent measurements make a big difference in the overall quality of your drinks, and having a scale can ensure that you're grinding the right amount of coffee without wasting any unnecessarily. Particularly for V60 and pour over drinks, it's also a great way to ensure that you're pouring water at a proper rate.
Intelligentsia El Gallo Breakfast Blend | $14 at Amazon
Small businesses need our help now more than ever, and if you're an avid coffee lover, you can do your part by buying from local roasters and get a delicious blend in the process. Chicago-based shop Intelligentsia holds a special place in my heart, but you can buy from anywhere you like, or better yet buy from multiple sources and try new blends!
You certainly don't need to go down the rabbit hole of religiously watching James Hoffman videos on YouTube and trying new brewing methods at every possible opportunity, but particularly if you're unsatisfied with your current coffee setup, all it could is a new way of making coffee — or even just a new bag of quality beans — to fall back in love with the process.
Of course, if you already have a good French press and pour over sitting around, you might want to move up to the espresso world. Don't worry, I wrote up a list of espresso machine deals, as well.
