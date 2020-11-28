Whether you're tackling pet hair, dust, or debris around the house, you can get it clean with the Shark Rocket ZS352 corded stick vacuum. You'll appreciate the outstanding performance and the self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair and long hair with no hair wrap.

There's no shortage of options when it comes to finding great deals on Cyber Monday . This is one of the best times of the year to save big on items that you'll use regularly, like the reliable Shark Rocket ZS352 corded stick vacuum . You'll be saving a whopping $110 on it, so it's safe to say that this is one of the best Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals available right now.

There are many important features to look for when buying a vacuum. You'll find that the Shark Rocket ZS352 corded stick vacuum comes with plenty of perks to enhance your cleaning experience. The ultra-lightweight design makes it easy to use in multiple areas throughout your home. The stand-out feature is the self-cleaning brushroll, which allows the vacuum to easily remove long hair and pet hair with no hair wrap.

This Shark vacuum also offers advanced swivel steering for easy maneuvering with maximum control, LED headlights that reveal hidden debris, and a removable dust cup. You can use the Shark vacuum on hard surfaces or you can use it for deep carpet cleanings, the choice is yours.

Most importantly, this device can quickly convert into a lightweight handheld vacuum. This allows you to use your Shark vacuum for various purposes, including versatile floor-to-ceiling cleanup. You'll never have to struggle to access those hard-to-reach areas again. Simply press a button and your machine transforms into a portable handheld device. There's nothing you can't accomplish with this Shark vacuum!

Cleaning doesn't have to be a drag. If it's time for new equipment, you should consider upgrading with this unbeatable Shark vacuum Cyber Monday deal before it's gone. There are endless vacuums to choose from, but don't forget about all of the other amazing Cyber Monday deals going on right now.