When was the last time you vacuumed your home? I know that number is too embarrassing for me, and it's likely the same for you, because your vacuum is old and sucky — in the bad way — instead of being swift and shiny and sucky in the good way. A new vacuum won't turn you into Mary Poppins with a practically perfect and dust-free home, but it's a step in the right direction, especially when you can get a great vacuum that's over half-off this Prime Day .

Kiss goodbye expensive bags and icky canisters; the vacuum makes it easy to lift out the bin and then empty it directly into the trash. It also has a HEPA filter inside to help reduce the allergens blown into the air while you clean.

While robotic vacuum deals have been getting most of the attention, let's all face reality a moment: robo-vacs take forever to clean anything bigger than a studio apartment. They force you to constantly police your floor to keep cords, shoelaces, and any bulky objects off the floor, and that's a hassle as opposed to just take 10 minutes and vacuum the whole darn house yourself!

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro is one of the best-reviewed vacuums on Amazon, and it features both a bag-free design and HEPA filters to help you avoid sneezing the whole day after vacuuming the way I do. (Dust allergies suck.) The ability to lift away the pod from the main sweeper in order to do the stairs and crevices is extra helpful in letting you suck up spills in out of the way places.

This is the lowest this model has sold for since last Black Friday, so grab this deal before the clock strikes midnight and Prime Day ends!