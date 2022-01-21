What you need to know
- Google is reportedly working on bringing faster palm rejection to Chrome OS devices.
- Two new developer flags found in the Dev channel on Chrome OS 99 suggest the change could bring a 50% reduction in palm rejection latency.
- The "new version of neural palm model (v2)" will likely hit Chrome OS devices sometime later this year.
Google's Chrome OS has come a long way over the years, and the best Chromebooks can handle productivity tasks with ease. However, when it comes to the stylus experience, Chrome OS devices leave something to be desired. This is mainly because palm rejection on Chromebooks isn't that good.
As per recent code changes spotted by the folks at AboutChromebooks, Google is working on fixing this with a "new version of neural palm model (v2)." The experimental flag, which was spotted in the Dev Channel of Chrome OS 99, promises to reduce palm rejection latency on Chromebooks by 50%.
Unsurprisingly, the flag currently does nothing right now. The new neural palm model is currently being tested on Samsung's Chromebook V2, which comes with a built-in stylus. However, it remains unclear just how long it will take for the model to become widely available.
The second experimental flag, which is called adaptive hold, is described in the code as "support of adaptive hold, which can hold most of palms really early." It is being speculated that adaptive hold could have something to do with optimization for the screen edges on Chrome OS devices. More details will likely surface once the Chrome OS team makes a bit more progress.
