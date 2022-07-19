Uh, is this a joke? Get $300 off the HP Chromebook x360 14c right now

Prime Day might be over, but you don't always need a special sale event to find a really great Chromebook deal. Sometimes these offers just fall into your lap, apropos of nothing. Case in point, this Best Buy deal that's slashing a ridiculous $300 off (opens in new tab) the price of the 11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c, a powerful and lightweight laptop-tablet hybrid that can hold its own against the best Chromebooks on the market today. I'll admit that it's not unusual to see this $699 Chromebook drop to the $500-$600 range, but as far as I can tell, this is the first time that it's been this cheap.

The deal gets even sweeter when you look at the specs. The HP Chromebook x360 14c boasts a stunning 14" HD touchscreen display, 8GB of system memory, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you transform the laptop into a tablet in an instant. You'll also get thoughtful little features such as a backlit keyboard and a wide vision webcam, not to mention the lightning-fast 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor that makes multi-tasking a breeze.

Keep reading for a link to the deal. If this heavily-discounted Chromebook isn't doing it for you, go take a look at our guide to the best Chromebook deals of the month to see if anything else piques your interest.

Best Buy deal of the day

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360 14c: $699 $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy is currently dropping an incredible $300 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360 14c, a powerful laptop with 8GB of system memory, an HD touchscreen display, and a nearly all-metal construction while still weighing less than four pounds. This deal seems a little too good to be true, so we recommend jumping at the opportunity while it lasts.

