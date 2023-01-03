The best Chromebook of 2022 is currently just $599 at Best Buy

Christmas may be over, but this Chromebook deal from Best Buy is the gift that keeps on giving. Head to the retailer's site today and you'll find a whopping $130 has been slashed off the price of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, a remarkable deal that brings the price of the laptop down to just $599 (opens in new tab).

Despite a few minor faults, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an incredibly versatile device that we selected as the best overall Chromebook of 2022. While it's quite likely that the device will lose its top spot in 2023, the 714 is nevertheless a well-rounded laptop that's priced just right. The Chromebook boasts an ultra-efficient Intel 12th-Gen i5 processor, an integrated USI stylus, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip and fold the laptop into a tablet in an instant. Pair those features with up to 10 hours of battery life and loud, up-firing speakers, and you're looking at the ideal Chromebook for most purposes. To make the deal even sweeter, Best Buy is throwing in a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium for 100% free. Not too shabby, if you ask us.

Save $130 on the best Chromebook of 2022

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Complete with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and premium specs like an Intel 12th Gen chipset and garaged USI stylus, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has just about everything you could want in a tablet without breaking the bank. As we head into the new year (and the season of new devices), Best Buy is slashing a hefty $130 off the price of the laptop, transforming the best Chromebook of 2022 into an even better opportunity.

The Spin 714 isn't the most powerful or most premium Chromebook on the market, but it earned the top spot in our "Best Of" list due to its bang for the buck. This balance of performance with value made it the best of its kind, but if you're looking for the most premium device on the market, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook might be the device for you.

If you're on the hunt for more discounted devices, check out our list of the best Chromebook deals of the month, where you can find laptops for as little as $89.99!