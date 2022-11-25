Save $100 on a Chromebook even your kid won't break

Chromebooks are great for kids but kids aren't always great for Chromebooks. That's why you should look at getting a rugged model like the ASUS Chromebook C203XA (opens in new tab), which is $107 off this Black Friday. That's 43% off its regular $250 price.

It's a standard education-focused Chromebook when it comes to specs. You'll find a MediaTek quad-core processor inside, paired with 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. In addition, it's MIL-STD 810G rated, has a tough outer shell, and has a spill-resistant keyboard because kids love to spill stuff as much as they like to break stuff.

Built to take a beating

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C203XA: $249.99 $142 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ASUS brings it with this built-tough Chromebook. It's perfect for any situation where your laptop might need to handle a little bit of reckless handling and that makes it one of the best educational Chromebooks out there.

I remember way back when I was a kid and my dad told me I could find a way to break a steel ball bearing after I actually did break a brake drum for his 1967 Chevelle. Your kids might be the same way.

We didn't have Chromebooks back then, but if we did the only one my dad would have even looked into buying for me would be something tough as nails. The ASUS CX203XA is tough as nails.

It's important to buy the right Chromebook, which is why we have a running list of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals on the web. Whether you plan to spend a lot or a little (I always go for a little) you'll find what you need at the price you want to pay.

