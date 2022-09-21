Framework wants you to build the Chromebook of your dreams

What you need to know

The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition has been announced, providing a modular experience.

Similar to other Framework laptops, users will be able to replace different parts themselves.

Pricing for the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition starts at $999 and will begin shipping in December.

One of the frustrating parts about buying a new laptop or Chromebook is that you are limited to the pre-determined configurations provided by the OEM. For years, this has been just fine, as you would simply need to pay more if you needed more storage or a better display. But a new Chromebook from Framework has been announced, which could completely change the game.

With the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, there are some pre-determined configurations available, but the Chromebook itself is completely modular. Framework has gained notoriety after providing a way for users to swap out different parts of the laptop to suit their needs. For example, the Expansion Card system allows you to select which ports you need, as you can simply remove one card with a microSD card slot, and slide another card in to give yourself an Ethernet port.

(Image credit: Framework)

Now, this modularity is coming to Chromebooks for the first time ever. Not only does this open the door for you to create the Chromebook that you need, but Framework is also committed to minimizing the impact on the environment. Instead of simply trashing (read: recycling) your laptop when your processor stops working, you can swap it out with a different one, and install it yourself.

As for specs, here's how the base model Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition shakes out:

Category Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition Display 13.5-inch, 3:2 Resolution 2256x1504 Processors Intel Core i5-1240P Graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB NVMe AUE date June 2030

With the configuration above, pricing for the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition starts at $999. From there, you'll be able to pick and choose different Expansion Cards that you'll want, as Framework offers "USB-C, USB-A, MicroSD, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, high speed storage, and more." And if you need more storage, RAM, or want to upgrade the processor, you can do that too, as this new Chromebook supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage.

(Image credit: Framework)

All of this is possible while ChromeOS provides the backbone for everything that you need to do once the Chromebook Edition is assembled. Framework and Google worked together, bringing the latter's Titan C security chip to this new modular Chromebook. Plus, Framework has confirmed that, like many of the best Chromebooks, this new alternative will receive automatic updates for up to eight years.

There won't be any limitations when it comes to what the Framework Chromebook will be capable of. In its announcement, the company confirmed that it will support the Google Play Store, along with the Steam Alpha program for ChromeOS. And it comes as little surprise that you'll also be able to install Linux apps if a web app or Play Store app doesn't fit your needs.

(Image credit: Framework)

The only real downside to Framework's announcement of the Laptop Chromebook Edition is its availability. The company is operating on a "batch pre-order" system, allowing everyone to make a "full-refundable $100 deposit." This guarantees your spot in line, as the first shipments are expected to arrive sometime in "early December." And if you want to take full advantage of the ability to customize your Chromebook with modular components, Framework is also "waitlisting" those replacement parts and modules.