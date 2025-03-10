Chromebooks are getting smarter about battery life with next ChromeOS update

What you need to know

Chrome OS 134 is adding a feature to help extend your Chromebook’s battery life.

You’ll be able to cap charging at 80% to reduce battery wear, similar to Android 15’s feature for Pixel phones.

Charging stays at 100% by default, so if you don’t want to limit it, no action is needed.

Chrome OS 134 is rolling out a handy new feature that’ll help you take better care of your Chromebook’s battery and make it last longer.

Over on the ChromeOS subreddit, people have spotted a new feature mentioned in the latest Chrome Enterprise and Education release notes. It’s set to drop in version 134, which is expected to roll out later this month (via Android Authority).

According to the ChromeOS 133 release notes, a new optional battery charge limit feature is on the way in the next update. Similar to what Google recently rolled out for Pixel phones with Android 15, this feature will let you set a max charge of 80% to help slow down battery wear and keep your Chromebook’s battery healthier for longer.

Chrome OS 134 will let both users and admins set a battery charge limit. This feature should be especially useful for schools and businesses with large device fleets, helping extend battery life.

The default setting will stay at 100% charge, so if you’re not looking to limit your battery’s charging to extend its life, you don’t have to do a thing. The feature is there if you want it anyway.

Otherwise, if you decide to use the battery charge limit feature when ChromeOS 134 arrives, you’ll need to manually set a max charging cap. It’s similar to the default setup Google introduced in Android 15, so it’s a familiar option for those looking to keep their battery in top shape.

Overall, bringing this feature to ChromeOS after its debut in Android is a great move. For users looking to extend their Chromebook’s battery life, the new charge limit option will help slow down wear and keep devices running longer.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of battery improvements, future versions of ChromeOS will bring some upgrades to Chromebook Plus models, like AI-generated wallpapers and video call backgrounds. You’ll be able to pick from a bunch of templates and create high-res images in just a few clicks, making it super easy to personalize your device and make it truly yours.