Best chargers for Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (2022) in 2022

While the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 offers some pretty compelling features, like a flexible design with a detachable keyboard, an 11-inch near-borderless touchscreen, and an ultra-lightweight chassis at just 1.14 pounds. It also sports an all-day battery.

The Chromebook comes with a 30W adapter in the box, but it actually supports up to 45W charging, so you might want to upgrade. Or maybe you want to grab a second charger as a spare. Thankfully, there are plenty of chargers worth considering to keep this Chromebook going all day long, no matter where you are.

Here are our picks for the best chargers for Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

Lenovo Original 45W Laptop Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Top pick Naturally, your best bet is to opt for an official Lenovo laptop charger. This one includes an AC power adapter plus USB-C cord for charging a multitude of different computers, Chromebooks, and tablets. You get the quality assurance of the brand name behind it, plus features like fast charging. And it won’t break the bank, either. Anker Nano II 45W Fast Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Purely pocketable When it comes to portable charging, Anker is one of the best brands around. The Nano II fast charger is small and compact so you can pop it into your bag for whenever your computer needs a boost. It doesn’t come with a charging cable but it has a single USB-C port and prongs on the opposite side that neatly fold down so they won’t catch on anything in your bag. Thanks to GaN II technology, Anker managed to make it ultra-small and run cool, which any computer user will appreciate. Superer 45W USB-C charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smart charging With Power Delivery (PD), the charger will auto-detect how much power the laptop needs and charge it at the optimal speed. Having passed UL safety certification and with a one-year warranty, this charger is an affordable alternative worth considering. It comes with both the AC charger and power cord, so you’ll have everything you need to power up at home or on the go. Baseus USB C Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Charge it all Why not grab a charger that can charge all your devices at once? The Baseus charger is a 6-in-1 device that has dual AC outlets combined with a pair of PD USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It supports a total of 65W output, so you can easily charge your Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 at 45W along with an Android phone or other device. It’s the perfect option if you travel often. Spigen USB-C Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Brand power I’m a fan of Spigen products, namely the smartphone cases. The company makes chargers, too, like this one that supports 45W fast charging. With a Type-C port and cable, along with fold-out AC prongs, you’ll be able to easily use it on the go, whether you’re in an airport, hotel room, or at the office. Grab it in white or black. Trospow USB Type-C Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Extra-long cable Designed specifically for this Chromebook, the Trospow charger is perfect for those times when you can’t quite find a convenient power outlet. Why? This one has a super-long 12-foot cord so you can plug it in and move around more freely. For mobile workers and travelers, it could be a deciding factor in your purchase. FUHAYA Super Fast Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) As small as it gets You really can’t get any smaller than this diminutive charger that packs 45W of power in its ultra-small form factor. Combined with a 5-foot USB-C cable and AC prongs built in, you’ll have everything you need for charging the Chromebook. The prongs don’t fold in, but given how small this charger is, you can easily slip it into an interior pocket of your bag, away from other items. Samsung Super Fast Dual Car Charger View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) For the car Road warriors work from anywhere, so you might need to power up your Chromebook in the car. Samsung’s charger has two ports, one with 45W and another so you can keep using your smartphone for navigation without draining its battery. You’ll have to bring your cables along, but as a quick way to make sure your laptop is juiced up before arriving at a destination, this charger can come in handy in a pinch. TECKNET PD 45W Type C Wall Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect for the desktop With this option, you can plug the charger directly into a power bar, add a power cord, and you’re off to the races. You do get a total of 45W of power, but it has two ports. One is 30W for decent charging speeds for your Chromebook and the other is 12W if you need to charge up your phone or earbuds. INIU Portable Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Charging on the go No matter where you are, you can keep your Lenovo Chromebook powered up with this portable power bank with an ample 15,000mAh battery and a USB-C port that delivers 30W charging. There's also a second 22.5W quick-charging port and a neat built-in kickstand when you use it with a compatible phone. The front display that shows charging status is a nice added touch. Omnicharge Omni 20+ 20000mah Laptop Power Bank View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Keep it all going This portable power bank has just about every port imaginable, making it perfect for charging your Chromebook and other devices on the go. It holds a 20,000mAh charge so you can charge wirelessly or plugged into an AC outlet. It's expensive, but as a hub for all your devices, it's a neat option that business professionals or road warriors will appreciate. Amazon Basics Ultra-Portable Power Bank View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Plenty of power Yes, Amazon has its own portable power bank, and this one packs plenty of power: 26,800mAh, to be exact. The 45W USB-C port is ideal for charging laptops and Chromebooks, while you can use the second 12W USB-A port for charging a phone or tablet. It also comes with a USB-C and USB-A cable, so you don't have to fish around for a spare.

Which is the best charger for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (2022)?

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a pretty versatile Chromebook, ideal as a budget option for those who want a computer for an older student, for travel, or as a secondary workstation when on the road or working remotely. It's also one of our favorite Chromebooks on the market right now.

Because it’s so lightweight, affordable, and feature-rich with amazing battery life, the Chromebook Duet 3 is the perfect computer to take on the road. This means that 1) you’ll probably need to extend the battery life as long as you possibly can, and 2) you’ll want to be able to charge it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Grabbing a separate 45W charger, then, is a smart idea. Since the Chromebook supports it, why not leverage that? Any of these options are good ones to consider, but it will depend on what’s a priority for you. If you plan to use your Chromebook a lot on the go, you might want to opt for the Trospow USB Type-C charger since it has that extra-long cord to reach the few AC outlets you can find (aren’t they always in the most awkward places?) But a more portable option like the Anker charger might be best for traveling light. Just don’t forget you’ll need to buy your own cable to go with it. If car or RV is typically your mode of transportation, you might want to have a backup to charge there when there’s no AC outlet in sight.

Ideally for the home, office, or occasional travel, if you opt for the authentic Lenovo charger, you’ll ensure the same experience you get with the one that comes with the Chromebook. While it might be larger than the others with that massive charging brick, it's a worthwhile investment as a secondary charge.

If none of these tickles your fancy, have a look through our picks for the best USB-C Chromebook chargers for some other options.