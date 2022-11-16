Now's your chance to save big on this massive Chromebook

Tis the season for the deals to start rolling in, and indeed they have been rolling in. Instead of making everyone wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to save big, we've been seeing pretty much every major retailer offering some incredible deals.

One specific category of deals that we love seeing is whenever the best Chromebooks are discounted. There have already been some steep discounts on Chromebooks of all shapes and sizes, but this one from Best Buy for the Acer Chromebook 317 stands out in more ways than one.

The Chromebook 317 was released in May 2021 alongside the Chromebook Spin 713 and a few others. On paper, the specs don't really seem like there's much to write home about, but that's not the case. As the name denotes, the Chromebook 317 features a massive 17.3-inch, 1080p IPS display, the first of its kind to come from Acer.

When you consider that Acer is using the Intel Pentium Silver processor, the $499 retail price might be a bit too steep for some. However, the conversation immediately changes when you see that Best Buy has dropped the price down to just $379 for a limited time.