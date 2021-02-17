What you need to know
- Google is adding screen recording to Chromebooks with its next big update.
- The new feature should arrive in Chrome OS 89, scheduled for March.
- Google is targeting education users with this tool, claiming that it would help students record lectures and seminars on their devices.
Google today announced that Chromebooks would be getting a long-awaited feature, screen recording. Coming with the next big Chrome release, the company highlighted the usefulness of this feature for the education market in an era of increased homeworking.
Andy Russell, a Product Manager at Google, said:
Teachers have long recorded lessons to help students do homework and study for tests, but in the past year it's become downright critical for virtual learning. Which is why we've built a screen recording tool right into Chrome OS that is coming in the latest Chromebook update in March. With this tool, teachers and students can record lessons and reports in the classroom and at home.
Google also said it was introducing over 40 new Chromebooks this year (via way of partners), many of which would come with USI pen compatibility. This means more devices like the Lenovo Duet or Asus's rumored tablet are on the way, aimed at helping students take notes and build art in a way similar to Microsoft's Surfaces or Apple's iPads.The inclusion of the Google Play Store also means there will be a wide variety of touch-friendly apps in addition to the full Chrome browser, giving Google a distinct advantage in this area. Google also continues to make improvements to Meet so it can work more efficiently on low-powered hardware.
Chromebooks recently outpaced the Mac when it came to sales, and the education market was a big part of that. As Google continues to make gains in this market, it may be able to repeat its excellent 2020 performance in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tired of seeing ads on your Samsung phone? Here's how to get rid of them
Samsung's Android phones are amazing — except for how they're riddled with advertisements. Here's how to stop those annoying ads from showing up on your Samsung handset.
In Death: Unchained Season 2 update adds a heavenly number of unlockables
In Death: Unchained just got its Season 2 update for the Oculus Quest and features a ton of new content, unlockables, and even better graphics on the Oculus Quest 2!
How often do you upgrade your smartphone?
It's easy to get excited about new smartphones always being released, but when it comes time to upgrade your current handset, things become a bit tricky.
Here are the best sleeves for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 in 2020
Even though the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is ultra-durable and built to meet military-grade specifications, it still requires a nice sleeve when you want to take it out and about. These are some of the best to protect your laptop from any scuffs.