Teachers have long recorded lessons to help students do homework and study for tests, but in the past year it's become downright critical for virtual learning. Which is why we've built a screen recording tool right into Chrome OS that is coming in the latest Chromebook update in March. With this tool, teachers and students can record lessons and reports in the classroom and at home.

Google today announced that Chromebooks would be getting a long-awaited feature, screen recording. Coming with the next big Chrome release, the company highlighted the usefulness of this feature for the education market in an era of increased homeworking.

Google also said it was introducing over 40 new Chromebooks this year (via way of partners), many of which would come with USI pen compatibility. This means more devices like the Lenovo Duet or Asus's rumored tablet are on the way, aimed at helping students take notes and build art in a way similar to Microsoft's Surfaces or Apple's iPads.The inclusion of the Google Play Store also means there will be a wide variety of touch-friendly apps in addition to the full Chrome browser, giving Google a distinct advantage in this area. Google also continues to make improvements to Meet so it can work more efficiently on low-powered hardware.

Chromebooks recently outpaced the Mac when it came to sales, and the education market was a big part of that. As Google continues to make gains in this market, it may be able to repeat its excellent 2020 performance in 2021.