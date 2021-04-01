The Chrome OS video player hasn't received a major update in years, and isn't anywhere near as feature-rich as users would expect. Fortunately, Google has finally started testing a new video player for Chrome OS that has a much more appealing UI and comes with enhanced controls.

As reported by Android Police, the new player is now live in Chrome OS Canary version 91.0.4463.0. While you don't need to have the best Chromebook to try out the new player, you must enable it via the Media App Video flag (chrome://flags/#media-app-video) first.