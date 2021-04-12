What you need to know
- A new Chromebook Perk is giving new and established Chrome OS users three months of SoundCloud+.
- The perk is to celebrate Google and SoundCloud working together to get a Chrome OS optimized app onto Google Play.
- SoundCloud's app will better scale on Chromebook screens now and make it easy to upload tracks to your own SoundCloud.
- This offer is only available to new SoundCloud Go+ subscribers.
It seems like everyone and their cousin has a SoundCloud to promote at this point, and if you've wanted to eliminate ads and listen at a better bitrate, today's your lucky day as long as you have a trusty Chromebook. Google and SoundCloud worked together to improve the SoundCloud experience for Chrome OS users, and as part of that collaboration, there's now a new Chromebooks Perk that Chrome OS users can claim for three months of SoundCloud Go+.
SoundCloud Go+ is the more expensive of SoundCloud's two subscription options, and it unlocks the full SoundCloud catalog for you to listen to — and at higher quality — while also allowing you to ditch ads and save tracks for offline listening. That last bit is especially important because I don't know about you, but there's nothing worse than working in silence with nothing but the clickety-clack of my keyboard as I try to figure out what this blank page in front of me is supposed to transform into.
Whether you're rocking the newest Best Chromebooks or something a few years old at this point, the beauty of Chromebook Perks is that most of them get extended to older devices in addition to the fresh-out-the-box laptops. It's also worthwhile to scroll through and see if there's any other free app offers to take advantage of; I grabbed a couple of free apps that were added since the last time I went into the Perks page.
Once those three free months of SoundCloud Go+ are used up, the subscription continues at $10 a month, but if you've been debating trying them out in addition to whichever mainstream music streaming service you currently use to tune out the world, this is the time.
