Cyber Monday is almost over, but there are still great deals to be found on Chromebooks in every price range. Of the Chromebooks still on sale today, there's still an affordable little gem in today's Amazon Gold Box that will be gone by the time you wake up tomorrow. If you're looking for a Chromebook to give your kid but don't know how well they'll actually be able to take care of a laptop, Acer has you covered with a durable little diamond that you can grab for $125.

This 11.6-inch Chromebook has a spill-resistant keyboard, military-grade impact-resistance to withstand drops, and up to 12 hours of battery life in a rugged little package that's perfect for your little ones.

Despite the rock-bottom pricing, this Chromebook has mil-spec durability that is designed to withstand the use and abuse of a classroom and a modern port configuration with not one but two USB-C ports, meaning that even if your kid somehow breaks one of the two USB-C ports, you can still charge and use the laptop with the second port. You can easily expand the 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card, and the battery life on this Chromebook should last all day and into the night before you need to throw the laptop back on the USB-C charger.

This Chromebook isn't a touchscreen, but if you kid has a tendency to break their technological toys, this is a great trial run for you both. The Acer Chromebook 11 won't set you back much money if it ends up broken, and if your kid takes care of it, it should last for years. Google will be updating Chrome OS on this Chromebook until June 2024, at which point you and your kid will have gotten more than your money's worth out of this laptop and be ready for bigger and better things.

