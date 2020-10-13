What you need to know
- Google is rolling out Chrome OS 86 today.
- The update brings a lot of improvements towards helping the platform be more accessible.
- A new photo editor also comes along for the ride.
Google has started rolling out Chrome OS 86, another update to its Chromebook platform. In a blog post sharing what's new, the company chose to highlight features that'll help the platform become more accessible. It's introduced customizable cursors, allowing users to change the color of the cursors to improve visibility. There are seven new options, including: red, yellow, green, cyan, blue, magenta, and pink. This was spotted being tested earlier this year and is finally available just in time for disability awareness month.
Other accessibility focused features include updates to Select-to-speak, ChromeVox, and PDFs. The Select-to-speak feature now lets users fade out text they haven't highlighted, allowing them to focus on what is being read out. For its part, ChromeVox is now easier to navigate with simplified menus. Google has also smartened up the screen reader, sllowing it to change the voice depending on which language it's speaking in. If a page has multiple langauges, ChromeVox will now switch voices as required. Finally, exporting websites to PDFs is now built such that it's legible for screen readers, helping those who need visual aids.
Google also highlighted the Chrome OS accessibility hub for users who want to learn more about all the accessibility features that exist on Chrome OS.
A final small, unmentioned feature in this is the inclusion of a new photo editor that puts editing tools a single click away in the photo viewer app. Chrome OS 86 is rolling out now. As always, not everyone will get it at the same time.
Pixelbook Go
One of the nicest Chromebooks you can buy. With a bright screen and a spacious trackpad, it's pretty nice to use.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best Prime Day tablet deals, from iPads to Fire tablets
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2020. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Your ears will sing with this Bose Bluetooth speaker 40% off for Prime Day
Sure the new Nest Audio and Amazon Echo speakers are great, but it's hard to pass up a deal this good on a Bose Bluetooth speaker. Right now you can save almost HALF on the Bose SoundLink Revolve for Prime Day.
Never complain about your Wi-Fi again thanks to this Prime Day Eero deal
Tired of getting crummy Wi-Fi signals around the house? It's time to upgrade, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can save over $50 on an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system!
Use a satisfying mechanical keyboard on your Chromebook instead!
Typing for hours on end on a slim Chromebook keyboard is OK, but why settle for that when you could be gliding across satisfyingly smooth mechanical keys instead? When you're at home or at the office, mechanical keyboards are what you and your Chromebook deserve!