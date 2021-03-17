With a 1-0 win in the away leg, Chelsea of the Premier League now host current La Liga frontrunners Atlético Madrid. Can Atleti turn things around in London? Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid live stream guide.

In their last meeting, Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 win which gives them not only an aggregate lead but an away goal advantage as they try to book their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was a tight game last time out with relatively few chances for either side. Ultimately, a superb Olivier Giroud overhead kick was the difference-maker in Bucharest for the last leg.

Today's hosts Chelsea are still unbeaten under new manager Thomas Tuchel and have notched two further victories and two draws since their last Champions League outing, leaving them in fourth place in the Premier League as things stand.

Despite suffering defeat in the neutral Arena Naţională venue for the first leg, Atlético Madrid have held their place at the top of the La Liga table. Diego Simeone's side have gone four games undefeated including a bitter Derbi Madrileño clash against Real Madrid that ended 1-1.

Going into this game, the onus is very much on Los Rojiblancos to find a way back into the tie and overturn the aggregate deficit. With the game on a knife-edge, it looks set to be an entertaining affair.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Atlético Madrid with our guide below.

Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home in London.

Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT local time today, March 17. That makes it a 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $33 per month at Fubo

How to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid live in the UK

The Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN