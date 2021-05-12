After tasting defeat last time these two sides met in the Premier League , Chelsea will be hoping return the favor as they welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream guide.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea look likely to make the grade for next year's Champions League and could all but secure a qualification spot with a win today seeing them climb to third in the league.

The Pensioners will be confident coming into today's game on a three-game winning streak that includes a victory against of this year's title-winners Man City in their last outing.

That game may have been a preview for the upcoming Champions League final that sees the two English sides go toe-to-toe again later this month. Chelsea also have the small matter of the FA Cup final this weekend on their minds in what is a full-on end to the season in Tuchel's first campaign with the Blues.

After being eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage last week, Arsenal have little left to play for this season though the side will surely love to do the double over Chelsea this season.

Sat in ninth place in the league, the Gunners look set to miss out on European football next season for the first time in over 25 years.

Regardless of the result, it looks set to be an interesting encounter. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Where and when?

Wednesday's match takes place behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge in London, with kick-off set for 8:15pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5:15am AEST start kick off on Thursday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Chelsea vs Arsenal is at 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.

For streaming, your best ways to access the Man United vs Leicester is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined below, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Chelsea vs Arsenal live in the UK

Wednesday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from Stamford Bridge beginning at 7:30pm GMT ahead of an 8:15pm kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to stream Chelsea vs Arsenal live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Chelsea and Arsenal, with kick-off set for 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Chelsea vs Arsenal in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5:15am AEDT in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Arsenal but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals available right now.