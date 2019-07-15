Prime Day is upon us and you don't have to buy everyone new to get the best value. Amazon Warehouse offers numerous products at discounted prices due to the item condition ranging from refurbished to open-box or even warehouse-damaged. It's a great way to save money on products if you're not fussed about being the first to unbox it and Amazon has further cut the prices of select Razer gaming laptops and some premium PC components.
Whether you're looking to put together your dream PC build or seeking a new portable gaming notebook, it's worth checking out this collection of hardware. Do note that you'll need to have Prime membership to take advantage of the savings, but you can sign up right now for a free 30-day trial.
Save big on tech at Amazon Warehouse UK
Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save on select Razer laptops and other PC parts.
Other hardware included in this small Amazon Warehouse PC collection includes the 32-inch Acer Predator XB321HK gaming monitor, EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU, and an Aorus X399 Xtreme motherboard. The highlight of this show is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced, starting from £1717 with an RTX 2060 GPU and Intel Core i7 8750H CPU.
