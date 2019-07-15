Prime Day is upon us and you don't have to buy everyone new to get the best value. Amazon Warehouse offers numerous products at discounted prices due to the item condition ranging from refurbished to open-box or even warehouse-damaged. It's a great way to save money on products if you're not fussed about being the first to unbox it and Amazon has further cut the prices of select Razer gaming laptops and some premium PC components.

Whether you're looking to put together your dream PC build or seeking a new portable gaming notebook, it's worth checking out this collection of hardware. Do note that you'll need to have Prime membership to take advantage of the savings, but you can sign up right now for a free 30-day trial.