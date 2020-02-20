After a longer than normal wait for the next season, Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 is officially here , and players are already diving in to try and unlock its many Battle Pass rewards. Just like when Fortnite Chapter 2 launched, weekly challenges have been overhauled for Chapter 2 - Season 2, with every challenge for the week being unlocked from the start.

Epic has also tweaked the way to view challenges, allowing players to see in what general area of the map they can be completed. At the end of the day, though, they're still a set of tasks to complete to help you power through the Battle Pass. This week's center all around Brutus, one of the agents you unlock in the new Battle Pass, and they are pretty simple thanks to it being the first set.

This week's set of challenges will mainly have you trying some of the newer features to Chapter 2 - Season 2 in an effort to get yourself acquainted with them. Dealing damage to Henchmen or disgusting yourself in a Phone Booth are just some of the things you'll be doing. You can check out the full list of challenges below:

Brutus' Briefing Challenges

Search Chests at The Grotto or The Shark (0/7

Deal damage to Henchmen (0/2000)

Open doors locked by an ID Scanner in different matches (0/3)

Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (0/7)

Disguise yourself inside a Phone Booth in different matches (0/3)

Be crouched within 20m of unaware Henchmen for a total of 10 seconds (0/10)

Throw different shield items or healing items (0/3)

Eliminate players while having a total of 100 health and shields or more (0/5)

Land at Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay (0/3)

Damage players using 2 different weapons within 10 seconds (0/1)

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!