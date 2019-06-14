Listen up folks, it's almost July 1st, the start of the 3rd quarter, which means a whole new set of 5% cash back opportunities with the Chase Freedom® card. This year, from July 1 to September 30, cardholders will be able to earn 5% cash back (or points) at gas stations and on streaming services (such as Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify) up to $1,500 in total purchases. Normally these categories would only earn 1% back.

If you've got a two car household, you could really benefit from 5% on gas. If you fill up your tanks on a weekly basis, you could easily be spending $50 per car. But with the Chase Freedom, you'll get $5 cash back total per week compared to the $1 normal earning rate. That's roughly $60 total cash back versus $12 at the normal 1% earning rate.

In order to be eligible to earn the 5x, make sure you activate the new categories at the Chase website or register on the Chase Mobile App. Then enter your information and click "Activate Now". That's it! Please note that activation starts June 15, 2019.

In case you're not yet a Chase Freedom cardholder, we'd highly recommend applying. This no-fee card is currently offering a $150 sign up bonus after $500 in spend in the first three months. That's 30% back on your first $500 in purchases. Also, remember that if you have another Chase card that offers Ultimate Rewards (UR) access, you can use these cash back points on the UR portal. On the portal, you'll be able to redeem your your points for valuable travel rewards or transfer your points to travel partners like United and Hyatt, among many more. It's a great time to be a Chase Freedom cardholder!