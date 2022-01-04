What you need to know
- Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual sports two cameras, local storage, local AI processing, and 6-month battery life for $259.99.
- Eufy Garage-Control Cam lets users open and close their garage remotely and supports continuous 24/7 recording with local storage.
- As with other Eufy Security products, everything is stored and processed locally and requires no monthly subscription.
If you were in the market for one of the best video doorbells that store locally, Eufy's got a brand new entry for you to consider. Eufy, an Anker company, announced the Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual, a mouthful of a product that packs two cameras onto a battery-powered wireless video doorbell.
The main camera sports 2K resolution and a 160-degree FoV like the Eufy Video Doorbell, and an additional down-facing camera is specifically designed to detect packages with its 120-degree FoV and 1080p quality. Also new to eufy video doorbells is the ability to recognize familiar faces, which you can denote in the app and receive notifications when a face at your door isn't recognized.
As with other Eufy products, the processing is all done onboard and stored locally on the Homebase 2, which stores encrypted video for around 90-days on average. The Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual lasts for 6 months on a single charge, works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and retails for $259.99 starting February 8.
Eufy also announced the Garage-Control Cam and Garage-Control Cam Plus, two new security cameras that are designed to sit atop your garage ceiling and monitor for anyone entering or exiting. Both units work with popular garage door motors to allow you to remotely open and close your garage, with bonus footage captured by either the 1080p or 2K resolution camera.
Both Garage-Control Cams can detect people and vehicles — something that's particularly handy for a garage setting — and all the AI computation and video storage is done locally with the included 32GB of storage, complete with 24/7 continuous recording support and 4s pre-roll footage (when using regular motion detection recording).
Garage-Control Cam with single-door control and 1080p video goes on sale sometime in March for $99, while Garage-Control Cam Plus upgrades that to 2K video and two-door control for $129.
