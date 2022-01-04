If you were in the market for one of the best video doorbells that store locally, Eufy's got a brand new entry for you to consider. Eufy, an Anker company, announced the Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual, a mouthful of a product that packs two cameras onto a battery-powered wireless video doorbell.

The main camera sports 2K resolution and a 160-degree FoV like the Eufy Video Doorbell, and an additional down-facing camera is specifically designed to detect packages with its 120-degree FoV and 1080p quality. Also new to eufy video doorbells is the ability to recognize familiar faces, which you can denote in the app and receive notifications when a face at your door isn't recognized.

As with other Eufy products, the processing is all done onboard and stored locally on the Homebase 2, which stores encrypted video for around 90-days on average. The Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual lasts for 6 months on a single charge, works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and retails for $259.99 starting February 8.