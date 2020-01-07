What you need to know
- iRobot and IFTTT have partnered to create simple smart home integrations to better automate your life.
- These free recipes are available via the IFTTT app or website and can be used to automatically run your vacuum when you leave the home.
- iRobot is working in deep IFTTT integration into its iRobot Home app, making future routines less complicated.
Have you ever cleaned up your house so that your robot vacuum can run, only to come back home and find that you forgot to actually start the robot? I've done this more than once, but by using the new IFTTT recipes from iRobot, I wouldn't ever have to worry about this again. If This Then That, better known as IFTTT, has partnered up with iRobot to help make your home a little smarter and a little more helpful by automating it in ways you may have never thought possible.
If you've not heard of IFTTT before, here's how it works. Via the website or app on Android or iOS, owners of connected devices (like iRobot Roomba robot vacuums) can design routines around their lives. For example, having your Roomba vacuum the home when you set your thermostat to "away mode", or having your Roomba clean up the cat litter scattered around the box when the Litter-Robot cycles.
Since setting up these recipes from scratch can be more complicated and labor-intensive than some folks would like, iRobot's pre-baked recipes are available right on the IFTTT iRobot service page. Every recipe iRobot has built-in conjunction with IFTTT can be found on this page and makes linking up your smart home as easy as clicking a card and adding it to your account. IFTTT supports the vast, vast majority of smart home appliances and gadgets and can be used to link practically any gadget up to another using simple triggers.
Going forward, iRobot is also working to integrate a lot of this IFTTT functionality directly into the iRobot Home app. That means you'll be able to more easily link all of connected gadgets in your home together without the need for multiple apps. iRobot has, historically, been among the very first to implement smart home tech into their products, delivering one of the first smart connected robot vacuums to the market, as well as integrating it with popular virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The easier cleaner
iRobot Roomba i7
Connected with your life
iRobot makes it easy to clean your home on your schedule. Roombas have deep integration with many smart home gadgets, including your favorite virtual assistant, meaning you can finally ask your home to vacuum itself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sonos says Google and Amazon stole designs to sell cheaper speakers
Sonos is suing Google in Federal District Court and at the U.S. International Trade Commission over patent infringement. The suit seeks financial damages and a ban on infringing product sales.
Did you get the January 2020 security update on your Pixel?
The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out to Google's Pixel phones. Have you downloaded it yet?
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
The best covers and wall plates for your Nest Hello doorbell
Keep your Nest Hello protected from the elements or make it stand out one your home with a cover or a wall plate.