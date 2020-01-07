Have you ever cleaned up your house so that your robot vacuum can run, only to come back home and find that you forgot to actually start the robot? I've done this more than once, but by using the new IFTTT recipes from iRobot, I wouldn't ever have to worry about this again. If This Then That, better known as IFTTT, has partnered up with iRobot to help make your home a little smarter and a little more helpful by automating it in ways you may have never thought possible.

If you've not heard of IFTTT before, here's how it works. Via the website or app on Android or iOS, owners of connected devices (like iRobot Roomba robot vacuums) can design routines around their lives. For example, having your Roomba vacuum the home when you set your thermostat to "away mode", or having your Roomba clean up the cat litter scattered around the box when the Litter-Robot cycles.