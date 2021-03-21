Though Rangers have already been crowned Scottish Premiership champions, rivals Celtic will be hoping to rain on their parade in this Old Firm derby clash. Don't miss a moment with our Celtic vs Rangers live stream guide.

Despite the title already being confirmed, Rangers will be hoping to top off a stellar season with an away win at their city rivals.

The Gers have remained unbeaten all season thus far, winning an impressive 28 out of 32 games, which leaves them 20 points clear of Celtic at the top of the league.

As well as playing for pride in this bitter rivalry game, Celtic will be hoping to be the first side this season to defeat the Light Blues while also aiming to secure the second qualification spot for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Bhoys are currently 12 points clear of next-best side Hibernian with today's game in hand, though they are not yet mathematically certain of qualification. A win today would all-but-secure it with a 15-point gap and huge goal difference disparity between the Hoops and Hibs.

Rangers may already be champions of Scotland but local rivals Celtic will not be welcoming them with a guard of honour as they walk onto the Celtic Park turf today in this Old Firm derby so the game is set to be frosty from the off.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers with our guide below.

Celtic vs Rangers: Where and when?

This Scottish Premiership game is being played behind closed doors at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Kick-off is set for 12pm GMT local time today, March 21. That makes it an 8am kick-off in EST and 5am in PST for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's an 11pm AEDT kick-off on Saturday night.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in the UK

The Celtic vs Rangers match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, the exclusive rights holder for the Scottish top-flight competition in the UK. The game being shown on its Sky Sports Main Event channel as well as via its Sky Go app for streaming.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Celtic vs Rangers online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the monthly pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, and Formula 1.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online in the U.S.

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season making it the best way to watch this Old Firm match live. Plans start at just $5.99 per month. You can even bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 per month.

Kick-off for this game is at 8am EST / 5am PST.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in Canada

Canadian fans of the SPL fans don't have it so easy as there's no official provider of live coverage in the region this season.

Your best bet is to use a VPN service as described below, set your location to a country on this page that has a live broadcast, and go from there. That being said, you'll need a local payment method for whichever streaming services you sign up for.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Celtic vs Rangers in Australia, then you'll need access to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Scottish Premiership, as well as many other sports leagues, live via Kayo, the sports streaming specialists. The Basic Package costs $25 a month and there's also a two-week free trial.

Kick-off in Australia is at 11pm AEDT on Sunday night.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Scottish Premier League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Celtic vs Rangers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

