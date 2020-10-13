As with all Prime Day deals , you'll need an Amazon Prime membership if you're hoping to score the full discount. If you're not an Amazon Prime member already, you can start a free 30-day trial to change that and snag this deal.

You're not dreaming. Casper mattresses are really 20% off for Prime Day. Amazon's two-day sale is now live with a myriad of deals to help you save on gifts for the family — or for yourself. With prices starting as low as $316 , this is one of the best deals ever offered on these mattresses, though it's available today only.

Amazon is taking 20% off Casper's Sleep Elements mattresses today only as part of Prime Day. You can choose between six different sizes from Twin to California King.

This Prime Day sale is specifically on Casper's Sleep Elements mattresses. These mattresses are available in six different sizes, from Twin to California King, all of which are now 20% off. They're designed with two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, as well as a layer of AirScape perforated reathable foam for increased airflow. Together they help to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep, while its durable base is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging. There's also an easy-to-clean upholstery-grade zip off cover to keep the mattress in better shape for longer.

Casper recently improved these models this year; 2020 models are 10 inches high and not quite as firm as the 2019 models. Plus, Casper includes a 10-year limited warranty with the purchase as well as a 100-night risk-free trial. At Amazon, more than 1,000 customers left reviews for these mattresses resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.