Carl Frampton finally gets his chance to become Ireland's first-ever three-weight world champion tonight when he takes on Jamel Herring for the WBO super-featherweight title. Read on for your full guide to watching a Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Belfast boxer Frampton has held titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight, but his hopes of facing Herring and a historic attempt at gaining a third have been put on hold several times in the last few years, most recently after the 34-year-old suffered a hand injury, forcing this fight's original February date to be postponed.

Frampton last fought at London's York Hall back in August last year, stopping replacement opponent Darren Traynor in the seventh round.

Herring has successfully defended his super-featherweight title twice since upsetting Masayuki Ito in Florida to claim the belt almost two years ago.

The American's last fight was a far from convincing display which saw him handed the win after his opponent Jonathan Oquendo was disqualified for an intentional headbutt.

While one year older than Frampton, Herring has less experience in the professional ranks but has a significant reach and height advantage.

Both fighters have two losses on their records. Frampton's 28 wins, 16 have been by knockout, while Herring has won 22 of his 24 bouts, with 10 of those delivered by knockout.

Read on to find out how to watch Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton, no matter where you are in the world.

Frampton vs Herring: Where and when?

This massive fight is set to take place this Saturday at Caesars Palace in Dubai, UAE. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 8am AEDT

Watch Herring vs Frampton online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Frampton vs Herring but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

