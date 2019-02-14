For over two decades the name "PlayStation" has been synonymous with high-quality gaming. In fact, if you were to look at Sony's balance sheet, the company's widely popular video game brand is currently its top moneymaker. So back in 2015 when the Japanese consumer electronics firm decided to launch its TV streaming service under its cash cow's moniker, we knew without a doubt it would be a big deal. Jump back to current times and PlayStation Vue is now in the company of many other popular cable alternatives widely available to consumers and you've now come to the realization that you'd prefer to keep your relationship with PlayStation limited to gaming. But what options do you have if you've decided to break things off with PS Vue? Worry not! Like gravy on mashed potatoes, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best alternatives to PlayStation Vue. FuboTV

If you're all about sports, FuboTV is a great choice. As indicated by its name, the New York-based streaming company has a major focus on athletics. Packages start at $45 a month, your budget will remain in the same ballpark as PlayStation Vue's entry-level offerings. Not only affordable, FuboTV is one of the few places that offers live sports in beautiful 4K. Despite being listed as a beta project, FuboTV's so-called work in progress outshines its competitors in this particular space. Not just limited to sports junkies, FuboTV includes the usual cable comparable add-ons like a free 30-hour cloud-based DVR, premium channels like Showtime, AMC Premiere and an assortment of local channels based on your area. Although sporting contests are the main attraction here, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that ESPN is currently absent from FuboTV's lineup. As a substitution the service offers support for NBA League Pass, NFL Red Zone and college sports specific programming. If this all sounds good, you can try the service for a week completely free of charge. Get a free Fubo TV trial Hulu with Live TV

Hulu has some serious skin in the game. Initially a partnership between Disney, Fox, Comcast and AT&T, the company launched in late 2007, streaming ad-based on-demand replays of primetime network programming. Since then the company has graduated to live TV playback with plans starting at $40 a month. This includes a 50-hour cloud DVR that can be upgraded to 200 hours for an additional $15 if you really need to record that much TV. In addition to a generous selection of over 50 channels, subscribers can add premium networks like HBO, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax to their monthly setup if they so desire. This is all great, but the real heroes here are Hulu's stellar homegrown programming and its large library of on-demand content. This is where the experienced streamer really excels and makes a solid case for your hard-earned coins. Get a free Hulu Live trial Sling TV

An extension of Dish Network, Sling TV focuses on simplicity. The company features two primary streaming plans for $25 a month, respectively. But if you happen to be fond of both, the outfit with bundle them together for $40 a month. From here on out it's an à la carte approach offering additional content specific channel bundles starting at $5 a month. We like that Sling gives customers a ton of programming options but we're not too keen on paying extra for its 50 hour cloud DVR, especially when some of its rivals offer more for free. Get a free Sling TV trial Philo

If your TV viewing is casual and your spending habits are frugal, Philo might be your best bet. This no-frills, spare-all-expenses cable alternative starts at just $16 a month for 44 channels. If this low-calorie approach is a little too light for your entertainment needs, you can bump things up to 57 channels for an additional $4 a month. Philo may not have the star-studded lineup of premium networks found elsewhere (though you'll be surprised what it does have), but we admire the company's straightforward setup and its service plays nice with practically every piece of hardware on the market. Get a free Philo trial YouTube TV

YouTube TV has a lot going for it. For $40 a month, you'll score a hefty list of popular channels, including access to the outfit's original programming. If that's not enough, you can add additional premium networks to your plan with prices ranging from an extra $3 to $9 per month. But it doesn't end there! Remember, YouTube is owned by Google and in typical fashion, the tech giant is throwing around its weight by offering an unlimited cloud DVR. The crescendo here is that YouTube TV subscribers can share their service with up to five other people. You don't have to be a math wiz to know that $40 divided by six equals pretty darn cheap. Get a free YouTube TV trial DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has lost a lot of customers. There, we said it. Now that we've addressed the elephant in the room, we can focus on some other important facts. AT&T's streaming service still brings a lot to the table. The platform's plans start at $40 a month and include a 20 hour cloud DVR offering. This entry-level package includes over 65 channels but with its aptly named "Gotta Have it" plan subscribers will gain access to over 165 TV stations for $75 a month. Backed by Ma Bell, DirecTV Now might be the easiest transition for recent cord cutters because its offerings are so vast. Not limited to just a large channel selection, when paired with proper hardware, the service can stream video at 1080p resolution with frame rates reaching a buttery smooth 60 fps. Toss in the fact that existing AT&T wireless customers might be eligible for a discount and DirecTV Now starts to look a tad bit more appealing. Get a free DirecTV Now trial