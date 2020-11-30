The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are some of the best wireless headphones on the market, thanks to the combination of comfort and long-lasting battery life. These are a bit bass-heavy, and when paired with the Active Noise Cancellation, you'll be able to enjoy all of your tunes, regardless of what genre.

Grabbing the best wireless headphones can be a real lifesaver, especially when it's time to buckle down and get some work done without interruptions. But when you can find one of the best wireless headphones under $100 , like the Anker Soundcore Life Q20, for even cheaper, it's a deal you shouldn't pass up on.

For Cyber Monday, Anker's Soundcore brand is knocking a few bucks off of the ultra-popular Life Q20 headphones, bring the price down to just $45 with free Amazon Prime shipping. These headphones come in either silver or black, so you can ensure your headphones match your style and personality.

As for the capabilities, the Q20s offer up to 60-hours of battery life, which is impressive enough as it is. One tidbit about these headphones that we've left out is that there is actually Active Noise Cancellation built-in, and even with ANC turned on, you still get up to 40 hours of juice. The company suggests that the Q20s can block out "up to 90%" of ambient noise, but we found it really depends on the frequency of sounds that are being blocked out.

In addition to the industry-leading battery life, the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are extremely comfortable to wear with padded ear-cups and a padded headband. Bass-heads will love these, as you can pump up the volume and let your head get rattled while your favorite tunes are being played.