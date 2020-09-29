Drop and go batteries for Ring Video Doorbell

Most Ring Video Doorbell models feature a quick-release battery pack, which is designed to be easily removable. That's because most Ring Video Doorbell models are battery-powered and are designed to help owners quickly and easily change out the battery for a charged one. You can either stock up on a second Ring Video Doorbell battery so that your doorbell never goes unpowered, or just charge the battery up when it gets low as you would a phone.

The difference between the Ring Video Doorbell and a phone is that the battery has to be removed to be charged. So unless you do happen to stock up on additional batteries, you Ring Video Doorbell will be without power for the few hours it takes to charge this battery up.

If the battery goes bad within the initial 1-year warranty period, Ring will replace your battery for free. Ring sells individual replacement battery packs for $30 on Amazon if you are outside of the warranty period, or if you just want an extra battery to keep on hand.

What about the other models of Ring Video Doorbell?