Best answer: Yes, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 as well as PS5. You can also upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost, while your save will carry over.
- Grab the PS4 game: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($50 at Amazon)
- Or get the PS5 version with extras: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition ($70 at Amazon)
Can you play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4?
Yes, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS4 as well as PS5. It's one of a handful of games that were initially believed to be next-generation only but were later confirmed to be cross-generation, along with other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West.
Can I upgrade Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 to the PS5 version?
Yes. If you buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 and then transition to playing on PS5, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. Your save file will also carry over.
What about Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5?
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a completely different story. Your save from the PS4 game will not transfer and you will not be able to upgrade for free to the PS5. If you want to play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, you can buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for $70. If you buy the regular version of the game for $50, you can pay a $20 upgrade free later on.
So, in summary:
- If you buy Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
- If you buy the regular version of the game on PS5 or upgrade to it for free, you can pay $20 to unlock Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.
- You cannot upgrade your PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man to the remaster and your save won't carry over.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is shaping up to be one of the best PS5 launch games, as both it and the PS5 are set to release on Nov. 12 in the U.S, U.K and a few other countries, with a global release on Nov. 19.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need for Speed: Payback, Vampyr free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.
Crash Bandicoot, Watch Dogs, and more release for PS4 in October
The holiday season is almost here, and with it comes even bigger gaming releases. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.