Best answer: Yes, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 as well as PS5. You can also upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost, while your save will carry over.

Can you play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4?

Yes, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS4 as well as PS5. It's one of a handful of games that were initially believed to be next-generation only but were later confirmed to be cross-generation, along with other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West.

Can I upgrade Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 to the PS5 version?

Yes. If you buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 and then transition to playing on PS5, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. Your save file will also carry over.

What about Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5?

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a completely different story. Your save from the PS4 game will not transfer and you will not be able to upgrade for free to the PS5. If you want to play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, you can buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for $70. If you buy the regular version of the game for $50, you can pay a $20 upgrade free later on.

So, in summary:

If you buy Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

If you buy the regular version of the game on PS5 or upgrade to it for free, you can pay $20 to unlock Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

You cannot upgrade your PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man to the remaster and your save won't carry over.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is shaping up to be one of the best PS5 launch games, as both it and the PS5 are set to release on Nov. 12 in the U.S, U.K and a few other countries, with a global release on Nov. 19.