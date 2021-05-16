I hope this article finds you enjoying a relaxing mid-May Sunday, but I'm going to diverge a bit from my typical sunny disposition. You see, I tend to be a pretty positive person, both in life and in the articles I write here at Android Central. I always try to focus on the positives as much as possible when writing a review or opinion piece, and I like to give companies the benefit of the doubt (Benefit of the Doud?) whenever I can. However, I've had this persistent, nagging itch building for a while that I feel I must scratch, and now's the time to let loose.

I've had it up to here (holds hand at the top of my 6'1" frame) with "smart" watches.

Now don't get me wrong, I still love to try out and experiment with smartwatches. I'm very eager to have a device manufacturer change my mind — which actually almost happened recently when I reviewed the Garmin Venu 2. That fitness-focused smartwatch has a lot going for it — it's easy to use, it looks and feels nice, and it has a long-lasting battery. And yet, it still costs $400 and is packed with more features than I suspect most people will use or need. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

I don't deny that many millions of people derive tons of value from the best smartwatches, and the benefits of a good fitness watch are well-established. Yet as much as I try, I just haven't been able to see the appeal of continuously wearing one. In my view, smartwatches generally cost too much, have short lifespans for what they are, have underwhelming battery life, and just try to do too much. Sure, you can find traditional wristwatches that cost much more than the latest Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, or high-end Garmin, but those timepieces can last decades, have replaceable batteries, and often emotional attachments beyond their functional purpose. And I don't know about you, but I have enough devices that have built-in planned obsolescence. I don't need to feel like I need to replace a smartwatch after a few short years because the chipset is underpowered to run the OS and apps are no longer supported. Those expensive Mont Blanc and Tag Heuer Wear OS devices — who's actually buying those? They'll be bricks in two years or less.

Beyond the device's lifespan, I absolutely hate that many smartwatches have to be charged every night or every few days. At least the Venu 2 that I mentioned is capable of lasting a week and a half. I love that some devices from the likes of Garmin and Casio support solar power — let's have more like this? I'd also be curious to know how many people who use an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch take advantage of the entire feature set or app ecosystem beyond basic fitness and sleep tracking and replying to messages. I know I'm an "old," but what else do you really need to do on your wrist. I've found the experience of typing on those little screens and interacting with voice assistants to be frustrating at best, and it's almost never better than just pulling out my phone or laptop to accomplish the same thing. I realize there are people in certain professions (teachers, doctors, police, etc.) who benefit from this flexibility, but it seems superfluous. I'm very nervous about what might happen to basic Fitbit trackers with these Wear OS rumors. With rumors of an upcoming Google Pixel Watch and deeper Fitbit integration, I've had some mixed emotions ahead of Google I/O 2021. I've always preferred basic fitness trackers due to their simplicity, slim profile, and long battery life, and I remain nervous about what might come of non-smartwatch Fitbits in the coming years. I can feel my own hypocrisy while writing this piece because I happen to be currently wearing a Fitbit Sense, but I have a good reason. As much as I love my basic Inspire 2, I simply can't read it outside in the bright sunlight when I'm on a walk or a run (and truth be told, my eyesight is slipping indoors too). I'm finding that I need the larger, brighter screen to see the time and my workout stats. Hopefully, the newly-announced Luxe will be a good compromise for me. I'll report back on that when I can.

I long for the days when my beloved Pebble Time was still alive and kicking and have been giving some serious side-eye to pseudo-smart watches like the Casio GSHOCK series (though even those are starting to get too smart for my liking). Hybrid smartwatches are an option, I suppose, but I'm not 100% sold on those either. Maybe I'll just go back to that cute little Amazfit Neo I reviewed last fall! Simple notifications, large bright and readable displays, solid fitness tracking, no unnecessary apps, extra-long battery life, alternative charging options (replaceable batteries, wireless charging, solar charging)... those are all the smarts that I need or want in a wearable. In fact, I'd actually pay more for that stuff than a fancy case, AMOLED screen, or futuristic features.