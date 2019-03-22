Best answer: The Galaxy Watch Active supports Qi wireless charging, but won't work with all wireless chargers. To ensure optimal compatibility, charge your watch with a Galaxy S10 or buy a Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Slim.

Stuck in the cycle

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was announced alongside the Galaxy S10 lineup earlier this year and is turning heads. The smartwatch is thinner than its predecessor, while still sporting 4GB of storage, along with 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and even NFC for Samsung Pay.

Additionally, the Watch Active includes quite a few fitness-focused features such as stress-level monitoring, and the ability to track their blood pressure. But what is really awesome about this new smartwatch is that Samsung is making it extremely easy to keep this thing charged up.

One of the more interesting features of the Galaxy S10 lineup is called Wireless PowerShare. This makes it possible for your smartphone to actually charge other devices due to the Qi charger built into the phone. Unfortunately, the company seems that it wants to take the Apple route, by forcing users to still use its own chargers with the new Galaxy Watch Active.

While the Watch Active is Qi-compatible, many of the wireless chargers available from the likes of Amazon will not work, mainly because the charging coils are not located in spots that the small ones on the Watch Active can come into contact with.

To ensure top compatibility, make sure that you're either using a Galaxy S10 or one of Samsung's first-party chargers, like the Fast Charge Pad, which costs just $27 from Amazon.