Best answer: If the program is keeping parity with its Xbox One counterpart, then yes, you should be able to use a PlayStation Store gift card towards your EA Access subscription.

What is EA Access?

EA Access is a digital game subscription service that gives you access to a catalog of EA-published and developed games. Members also receive a 10% discount on EA digital purchases and are allowed to take part in 10-hour free trials of newly released games.

Why wouldn't we be able to use gift cards to buy it?

When EA Access first came to Xbox One, there was a time that you couldn't use Xbox Store gift cards towards a subscription. This is no longer the case, but many people still think it is.

How much is an EA Access subscription?

EA Access will cost $4.99/month or $29.99/year. While you cannot purchase it on PlayStation 4 until the summer, you can sign up to receive updates on when it becomes available.

How do we know we can use a gift card if EA Access isn't available on PS4 yet?

There's no reason for the accepted payments methods to differ between Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Anything is possible, but it's more than likely you'll be able to use a PlayStation Store gift card. We tested out the method on Xbox One using an Xbox Store gift card and it worked just fine.

Do I still need to have another payment method on file?

Again, if it follows the requirements of EA Access on Xbox One, then yes. Though you can use a gift card to purchase a subscription on Xbox One, you still need to enter another payment method — like a credit card — so that if the money on your gift card runs out, your credit card will be charged when it automatically renews your subscription. You will be able to turn off automatic renewal, however you'll only be able to do so after you have purchased the subscription and entered your backup payment method.