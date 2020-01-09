Best answer: Yes, Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with the PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset. Your headset and games will carry over into the next generation.

Can I use my PSVR on PlayStation 5?

Yes. While Sony is almost certainly working on a newer version of the PSVR headset, it won't be ready to launch alongside the PlayStation 5. As such, the company has confirmed that the current PSVR headset will be compatible with the PlayStation 5.

For an idea of what tech might go into the next PlayStation VR headset (or PSVR2) then you can check out this patent here, as well as some concepts that Sony has previously talked about. While these improvements appear enticing, it could be some time before we see it materialize into the next available headset.

What about my PSVR games?

Your PSVR games will also be compatible with PlayStation 5, as Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with the PlayStation 4. PlayStation 4 games include PSVR titles, so your collection will carry over.

While it is currently unknown whether or not the PlayStation 5 controller will include a lightbar, even if it doesn't, there will likely be a workaround to ensure compatibility with PlayStation VR titles.

What about PSVR accessories?

While PlayStation has not outright confirmed that different PSVR accessories such as the Move controllers or Camera V2 would be compatible with the PlayStation 5, it's extremely difficult to believe they won't work, as these devices are required for PSVR games.