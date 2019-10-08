Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features several different modes, including Special Ops, which includes a variety of challenging scenarios. Ahead of the game's release, Activision has released a new trailer, showing off some of the frenetic action and difficult gunfights that Special Ops entails. You can check out the new trailer for Special Ops below:

High-altitude fights, narrow escapes, jeep shootouts and more. Special Ops is a 4-player co-op mode, so coordinating with your teammates will be critical to your success. Or you can just try it by yourself. PlayStation 4 players are getting one Special Ops mode exclusive, as Survival mode is a timed exclusive for one year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the first Call of Duty game with full cross-play and cross-progression at launch, which should result in an incredibly healthy playerbase, even by the standards of this juggernaut franchise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently scheduled to be released on October 25 for all platforms.

