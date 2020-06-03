While it might not be the latest Fire tablet, the 7th-generation Fire HD 10 is available as low as $69.99 refurbished at Woot for a limited time. What's even better is that you can even bundle it with Amazon's first-party Kids Edition case or Show Mode Charging Dock for just $1 more. Getting a 10-inch tablet and a case or dock from just $71 total is a steal, especially when you consider that a certified refurb Fire HD 10 tablet goes for $110 and the Show Mode dock is $55.

This 7th-generation, 2017 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch 1080p HD display that will have no trouble screening shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other streaming services. Its quad-core processor and 2GB RAM will help too, while its internal battery can keep it powered on for up to ten hours on a single charge.

These tablets are also packed with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Audio, and Alexa hands-free mode that allows you to pause videos, open apps, play music, see the weather, and more all by asking Alexa. It's even capable of calling and messaging nearly anyone hands-free, and you can even video call your friends who have a Fire tablet, Echo Show, or even just the Alexa app.

This refurbished model comes with a 32GB or 64GB capacity, though there's also a microSD slot where you can expand its storage using a microSD card up to 256GB. It's likely that the 7th-gen Fire HD 10 tablet will soon sell out and after that point stock will not be replenished, so get your order in as soon as possible if you want to grab one.

The Kids Edition case adds a layer of protection that makes the tablet much more child friendly, or you can snag the Show Mode charging dock that essentially transforms the tablet into an Echo Show when docked. For just $1 extra, it makes sense to pick one of these accessories up.

Once you're a Fire tablet owner, you should be a Prime member too! You'd gain access to the Prime Video streaming service which offers thousands of movies and TV episodes at no additional cost. Prime members also have access to over a thousand books and magazines to read for free, millions of songs via Amazon Music, and more. You can start a free 30-day trial if you're interested and that will also get you free shipping at Woot.