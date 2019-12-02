While there are a decent few cheap Android tablets worth buying, if you're after a good all-round lapable device this Cyber Monday, you're better off checking out some Chromebook deals.
Don't Wait
Chromebooks Cyber Monday sale
From Samsung to HP, ASUS, and Acer, this Chromebook sale at Amazon includes some popular models at great low prices. Many options are now $100 off or more while supplies last.
Up to 40% Off
With Android app support having arrived on many Chrome OS devices, and a vastly superior web experience on a device that's actually built from the ground up for browsing, the vast majority of would-be Android tablet buyers would likely be happier with a cheap Chromebook. After all, even Google isn't making Android tablets anymore.
Especially at the low end, you're likely to find a better user experience with longer-term support in the Chromebook world compared to bargain-bin Android slates.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
Amazon's Cyber Monday are still live, offering up to 43% off on Chromebooks from big names like HP, Acer, ASUS and Samsung.
The cheapest of the bunch is the Intel Celeron-powered Acer Chromebook 11, yours for $125, a pretty generous 43% discount. We've covered a few Android tablets at price points like that over the years, and it hasn't been pretty. By contrast, the Chromebook 11 comes with the recommendation of our own Jerry Hildenbrand.
At the other end of the spectrum, ASUS's higer-end Chromebook Flip C434 is on sale for 18% off, and boasts a screen that can be folded fully flat for tablet use, as well as software support until 2024. If that's too rich for your blood, Acer's lean-and-mean Chromebook Spin 11 comes with a similarly flippable display and a smaller form factor for $300, 25% off the standard price.
All six offers are good until midnight PST Tuesday, meaning they'll turn back into a pumpkin (the deals, that is, not the products themselves), once Cyber Monday is over.
It's definitely worth checking out the full range of deals while you still can.
Cyber Monday!
- The Best Cyber Monday Deals
- Find Your Cyber Monday Deal: All Deals Updated Live, Sortable By Category
- Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
- Best TV Deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Deals
- Best Phone Deals
- Best iPad Deals
- Best Chromebook Deals
- Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple iPad Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.