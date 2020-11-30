When was the last time you went out to the theater? Do you really miss it? Why not put together a dreamy home theater setup while a bunch of the best hardware is on sale for Cyber Monday? We've sniffed out some of the best deals that can land you a full at-home theater for less than $1,000? Are you in? Good. Here are the deals.
- : LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (UN6970 Series) | $200 off
- : Sonos Beam | $100 off
- : Amazon Fire TV 4K | $20 off
- : Govee RGB Light Strip | $8 off
LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (UN6970 Series) | $200 off
Best Buy is offering $200 off the price of LG's 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV, bringing its price down to just $650. This TV is only available at Best Buy, meaning you won't find a better deal anywhere else for this model. This is a fantastic centerpiece for your theater; sit close enough, and you can pretend you're actually out at a public theater.
Sonos Beam | $100 off
The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is $100 off at Best Buy for a limited time. Considering how rare Sonos deals are, this is well worth snapping up and will make a fantastic addition to your home theater. Turn it all the way up and wait for the neighbors to call the police.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $20 off
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this model.
Govee RGB Light Strip | $8 off
What's a home theater without some lighting on those sticky steps? OK, maybe not for the steps, but 16.4 feet of RGB lighting is going to add a ton of style to your setup. It'll sync up with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control, or you can go old-school with a remote control.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.