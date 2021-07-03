After a smash-hit movie and several seasons as a Netflix series, Ted and Tim Templeton are back for another animated feature-length adventure that's available to stream online as well as being released in theatres in the US.

Read on to find out how to watch The Boss Baby: Family Business and stream the new movie online from anywhere in the world.

The original movie, a smash hit back in 2017, followed the spy-style adventures of Tim and his supersmart baby brother - the titular Boss Baby - while highlighting a secret war between toddlers and puppies.

This sequel fast forwards into the future with Tim (James Marsden) and Ted (Alex Baldwin) having grown into adults where they have drifted apart from each other.

Ted is now a successful hedge fund CEO while Tim is now a stay-at-home dad, but the pair are brought back together once more when a new boss baby with a brand new approach crosses their path.

The post-coronavirus new normal sees the film being released on Peacock and in theaters on the same day in the US, however that's not the case in other territories - the film won't be released onto streaming services in the UK until after its cinema release in October for example.

Read on to find out how to watch The Boss Baby: Family Business online, no matter where you are in the world.

The Boss Baby: Family Business – Where and when?

This much-anticipated animated movie sequel is set to premiere in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service worldwide from Friday, July 2.

Watch The Boss Baby: Family Business online from outside your country

We have details on how to stream this movie in the US further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Boss Baby: Family Business, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic streaming services online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.