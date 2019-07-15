Bose has a reputation in the consumer audio world best known for its QC35 IIs and now the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. However, it has started graining traction in the truly wireless earbuds game as well with its SoundSport Free collection. And today, thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can pick up a pair for a ridiculous discount coming in at $139.

At its normal price of $250, you'd be better off picking up the recently released Beats PowerBeats Pro. However, at a ridiculously low price of $139, it's hard to compete in this space. Especially if you're looking for earbuds from a reputable brand.

The Bose SoundSport Free deliver a solid sound with punchy bass and natural mids and highs:

The SoundSport Free manages to deliver an impressive amount of bass considering its size, along with crisp highs and detailed mids.

While it's nothing to write home about, the SoundSport Free offer 5 hours of battery life, with the including charging case offering up to an additional 10 hours of battery life. This equates to up to 15 hours of battery life before needing to recharge the case. And with IPX4 certification, these are a solid choice for working out and will withstand sweat and basic water resistance.

At a steep discount of $110 off, it's hard to pass on the Bose SoundSport Free if you're in the market for truly wireless earbuds. At this price, it puts them lower than the super popular AirPods, which typically start at $160.