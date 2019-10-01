What you need to know
- Gearbox is celebrating 10 years since the release of the original Borderlands.
- Five weeks of anniversary events have been planned.
- The first week begins today with bosses having an increased chance to drop legendary loot.
The original Borderlands released all the way back in October 2009. To mark its 10-year anniversary, Gearbox has five weeks of events planned in Borderlands 3. The celebration starts today with bosses having an increased chance to drop legendary loot through October 7th. They won't be dropping legendaries left and right, though. Certain bosses will drop specific guns.
- Mouthpiece has an increased chance to drop Gatling Gun
- KillaVolt has an increased chance to drop Brainstormer
- Gigamind has an increased chance to drop Nagata
- Katagawa Ball has an increased chance to drop Rectifier
- Katagawa has an increased chance to drop Legendary class mods (all Vault Hunters)
- Rampager has an increased chance to drop Kill-o'-the-Wisp
- Warden has an increased chance to drop Echo
- GenIVIV has an increased chance to drop Ten Gallon
- Aurelia has an increased chance to drop Creeping Death
- Graveward has an increased chance to drop Earworm
- Pain and Terror have an increased chance to drop Legendary class mods (all Vault Hunters)
- Troy has an increased chance to drop Nova Berner
- Tyreen has an increased chance to drop Bitch
This should make up for Gearbox's recent nerf that led players to complain legendaries were much harder to get. But let's all be honest, legendaries were a bit too common before in when playing in any Mayhem mode. Regardless, now's your best chance to get these weapons if you don't already have them.
Only the first week has been detailed fully, but Gearbox has teased what the remaining month has in store for us.
- Week 1 (October 1-7): Bonus Boss Loot
- Week 2 (October 8-14): Rare Spawn Hunt
- Week 3 (October 15-21): Show Me the Eridium
- Week 4 (October 22-28): Mayhem on Twitch
- Week 5 (October 29 - November 4): It's a secret…
