When it comes to cash back credit cards, you're normally given two choices. One type of card will earn you cash back on limited categories, but the rewards will be elevated. The other will give you rewards on everything, but those tend to not have as high earnings as their category-specific counterparts. These two cards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Citi® Double Cash Card, are each a master of these two areas.

Both cards offering incredible rewards and benefits, but they are built for different purposes. Which one makes the most sense for you? Find out as we put these two cash back titans head to head.

Earn on everything with the Citi® Double Cash Card

While some people will enjoy the elevated rewards on specific categories with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, others prefer to not have to play the "category" game. For many, they just want to know they are earning the same rewards no matter what they purchase. The Citi® Double Cash Card offers just that.

The card has one of the simplest cash back programs on the market while also being one of the most rewarding for its cardholders. Cardholders can earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There are no categories to keep track of or enroll in and no cap on how much cash back you can earn.

This highlights a feature that is currently unique to the Citi® Double Cash Card: it's the only credit card that rewards you to pay it off. While many cards offer huge welcome bonuses and enticing perks, this card is built to earn you the most by being financially responsible. For those looking to keep their credit card usage under control and earn rewards for doing so, this is the card for you.

The card does not currently offer any kind of bonus cash for signing up, but you can take advantage of a balance transfer offer. New cardholders can get a 0% intro APR on balance transfer for 18 months (15.49% - 25.49% variable APR after that). Concerning benefits, members enjoy Credit Card Protection which covers you against theft or loss, Purchase Protection for $0 liability in case of fraudulent charges, and Citi Entertainment for special access to concerts and sporting events. This card also has no annual fee.

If you want to learn more about the Citi® Double Cash Card, here's everything you need to know.

Earn even more on the every day with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

While the Citi® Double Cash Card might earn you on everything you buy, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns you exponentially more on the purchases you make the most often. While some want to just swipe their card without thinking about it, many want to know they are earning the best rewards possible. This is where this card truly dominates the market.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a monster when it comes to earning rewards on everyday spending. Cardholders enjoy some of the highest rewards in the industry for all of the categories listed below:

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in purchases then 1%)

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations

3% Cash Back on transit, including parking, tolls, trains, and rideshares

1% Cash Back on other purchases

This means that every time you buy groceries, watching Netflix, listen to Spotify, fill up your tank, hop a bus, or jump in an Uber, you're earning more rewards than most of the competition.

This card also comes with two fantastic welcome bonuses. New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in purchases on their new Card within the first 3 months of membership. You can also enjoy 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate (currently 13.99%-24.99).

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express also comes with some handy benefits like Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance for when you are traveling, Return Protection which covers you for products a store won't take back, and Shoprunner for free 2-day shipping at over a hundred stores.

The one downside of the card is that it does have an annual fee of $95. That said, if you use this card for what it is intended for, you'll earn so much cash back that it will justify the cost of the fee many times over.

If you want to know even more about the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, here's everything you need to know.

Which one should you get?

If you are looking for a card that has a simple cash back rewards program and helps you build better financial habits, the Citi® Double Cash Card is for you. However, if you are just looking to push the limits of earning cash back and maximize what you get back from your everyday spending, then the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a fantastic option.

