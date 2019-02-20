Better specs Blink XT 1 Getting started Blink Indoor 1 It's clear that Blink took the best features from the Indoor 1 and brought them to the XT 1, while making things even better. The XT 1 camera sports a 1080p camera, is weatherproof with a IP65 rating, and includes Infrared Night Vision. $130 at Amazon Pros 1080p video quality

The Blink Indoor 1 camera system is great for someone who wants to keep an eye on a specific room or area of the home. The Blink XT 1 system is for those who want to be able to put these cameras wherever they want, while also having a better camera resolution.

Incremental but major improvements

At first glance, you wouldn't think that there would be too many differences between the standard Blink Indoor 1 and the XT 1. It's not until you start diving deeper that you begin to see the differences really make themselves known.

Blink Indoor 1 Blink XT 1 Resolution 720p 1080p Field of view 110° 110° Power 2 AA Batteries 2 AA Batteries Two-way audio No No Motion detection Yes Yes Night vision No Yes Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 2.4GHz LED lights Yes No Battery life 2 years 2 years

Starting off with the similarities between the Indoor 1 and XT 1, there are quite a few. These include the same field of view (110°), battery life (2 years), Wi-Fi capabilities (2.4GHz only), and motion detection. Additionally, since Blink is now owned by Amazon, both security cameras sport Alexa integration for the complete smart home experience. But the XT 1 starts to prove its worth in many of the key specifications needed for a good security video camera.

While the Indoor 1 sports a video resolution of 720p, the XT 1 bumps things up all the way to 1080p, providing a much clearer image, regardless of the situation. This combined with the impressive field of view makes for a great option for those who don't want a situation where the subject may be blurry when the motion detector activates.

Keeping with the camera for a moment, the XT 1 includes a feature that is not available on the Indoor 1, and it's a pretty crucial one - Night Vision. The XT 1 features an "Infrared Light Emitter" making it possible to easily identify people or objects when viewing the camera at night. On the other hand, while you can still look through the Indoor 1 camera at night, you won't really be able to make anything out.

Another big benefit of the XT 1 is the weatherproof rating, which comes in at IP65, which means it's fully protected from dust and can stand water jets (i.e. strong rains). This makes it possible to use the newer Blink camera as either an outdoor or indoor security camera. The Indoor 1 is limited to only being used inside, which can be problematic if you want to create a full security system.

At just $30 more, the XT 1 is the better overall camera, and the included benefits won't end up breaking the bank when compared to the Indoor 1. If you just need a basic security camera then the Indoor 1 will perform admirably, but we recommend spending a few extra bucks and getting the superior Blink XT 1.

