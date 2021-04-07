Single camera subscription Blink Basic Multiple device protection Blink Plus Blink Basic is extremely affordable at only $30 per year and will give you access to all the extra features you need to improve your home security, such as storage of motion clips and live view sessions on Blink's cloud server that you can view via Blink's app. The downside is that Blink Basic will only cover one security camera. $3/mo. or $30/yr. at Amazon Pros Inexpensive

Blink offers an affordable way to secure your home with the help of its easy-to-use smart home security cameras. Some of the best Blink cameras include its latest Blink Outdoor, Blink Indoor, and Blink Mini cameras. Still, you can enhance the experience further by signing up for one of Blink's subscription plans: Blink Basic or Blink Plus. Though the two subscription plans are very similar, Blink Plus comes at a higher price and covers multiple Blink devices, whereas Blink Basic is for those with one security camera in mind.

Blink Basic vs. Blink Plus: What's the difference?

Blink is an Amazon company that sells wireless home security cameras at a great price to help you protect your home right from the Blink Home Monitor app on your phone. Its latest and best-selling cameras include Blink Indoor, Blink Outdoor, and Blink Mini. Each comes equipped with standard features such as motion-activated notifications, live view streaming of day and night HD video, and two-way audio.

Though Blink's offering is already pretty great, and each device works with Alexa, if you're looking for something extra out of your security camera, you might want to consider a Blink subscription plan. Blink offers two such plans, Blink Basic and Blink Plus, each of which gives you access to extra features such as unlimited cloud video recording, 60-day unlimited cloud storage, live view recording, and photo capture. With a subscription plan, you can store motion clips and live view sessions on Blink's cloud servers and view them when you want through Blink's app.

If you've purchased a Blink device and set it up, you'll actually be able to test the Blink Subscription Plus Plan with a 30-day free trial that's included with your purchase. Once the trial is up, you can decide whether to continue with Blink Plus, pay less with Blink Basic, or go with no subscription at all and rely on Blink's local storage on a USB drive via Blink's Sync Module 2. Here's how the two subscription plans compare.

Blink Basic Blink Plus Cost $3 per month

$30 per year $10 per month

$100 per year Plan eligibility Blink Indoor

Blink Outdoor

Blink Mini Blink Indoor

Blink Outdoor

Blink Mini

Blink XT2

Blink XT

Blink Legacy Outdoor Number of supported devices One Unlimited per account Motion-activated notifications Included Included Live view streaming Included Included Video sharing Included Included Motion detection video recording Included Included Live view recording Included Included 60-day unlimited cloud storage Included Included Optional local storage backup Included Included Rapid video access (instantly watch your videos as soon as they're recorded) Included Included Photo capture (images captured periodically for more coverage) Included Included 10 percent off Blink devices on Amazon.com Not included Included Extended warranty coverage Not included Included

The first difference to note between Blink Basic and Blink Plus is the price you'll pay. Blink Basic comes out to be $3 per month or $30 for the entire year, which isn't much of a hit to your wallet. On the other hand, Blink Plus is $10 per month or $100 for the entire year. The price difference is best explained by the number of devices you can have under one account. With the Blink Subscription Plus Plan, you only need one subscription plan to cover all of your Blink devices, whereas a Blink Basic subscription will only apply to one camera.

Blink Basic vs. Blink Plus: Which subscription plan is right for your security camera?

A Blink Plus subscription is a great fit for someone who has multiple cameras installed throughout their home — at the front door, in the backyard, in the living room, etc. If that's you, you'll definitely get better value with Blink Plus since it covers multiple Blink devices under one account, and you won't find yourself paying for separate Blink Basic subscriptions. With this plan, you'll also get extended warranty coverage, as well as a 10 percent discount off Blink devices purchased on Amazon.com. And if you already own a Blink XT2, Blink XT, or Blink Legacy Outdoor camera, then this is actually the only subscription plan that's eligible for your device.

Though a Blink Basic plan won't get you an extra discount or warranty, for $70 less, it's hard to complain. If you live in a one-bedroom apartment or only need one Blink security camera and don't plan to get more, you really don't need to pay extra for Blink Plus. With Blink Basic, you'll still get all the great perks of a Blink subscription plan, such as rapid video access, which lets you instantly watch videos as soon as they're recorded since they're stored in the cloud as opposed to local storage, as well as photo capture, which converts hourly images into a short clip you can view from the app. Fortunately, both subscription plans come with enough bonus features that'll improve your home security to make the extra fee worth it.

