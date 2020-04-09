The Logitech UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $79.99 at Best Buy. You can get the speaker at this price in both the Moon and Storm colors. The other colors range from $120 to $150, and that's generally the price you can find the speaker going for at other retailers like Target. The drop to $120 at most places is considered a sale, but Best Buy is just one-upping everyone. These are both Best Buy-exclusive colors, too, so you can't find them anywhere else.

Save a chunk of change Logitech UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker Has IP67 rating for resistance to water and dust so you can use it outside comfortably. Has 15-hour battery life with 90Hz - 20kHz frequency response. Audio plays in 360 degrees so you can drop it in the middle of the party. Pairs with any Bluetooth. $79.99 $120.00 $40 off See at Best Buy

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is one of UE's latest and most powerful speakers. They have a huge battery that lasts up to 15 hours despite room-filling sound and chest-thumping bass. You can even get the Logitech Power Up charging dock for just $40 to charge the battery wirelessly. The cylindrical design allows audio to be played in a complete circle around the device, enhancing the listening experience no matter where you are in the room.

You don't have to worry about using the speaker outside or while moving around, either. It is impact resistant, so it can withstand a drop or two. Plus it is water resistant so a few pool splashes or rain won't kill it. It also uses a one-touch button for easy controls that let you play, pause, skip, and control your streaming music. The IP67 rating also includes resistance to dirt and dust.

Download the UE app and use it to pair multiple speakers together. You can actually pair up to 150 UE Boom 3 speakers for some crazy audio.