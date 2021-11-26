It's no secret that it's been notoriously difficult to get ahold of the PS5 this console generation. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X sell out almost instantaneously whenever they're in-stock at major retailers, in part due to high demand and hardware shortages. Those lucky enough to find PS5 restocks this Black Friday are few and far between, but not all hope is lost.

While it's nearly impossible to grab a PS5 once stock goes live, it's easier to pick up a PS5 bundle, especially one that includes the Digital Edition console. This also happens to mean you'll be spending a bit more money because bundles usually include games and extra controllers. You won't be seeing any Black Friday deals on PS5, meaning you're still going to be spending a pretty penny, but this is the best way to get a console right now. Please don't spend over $1,000 on just the console. It's never worth it.

PS5 bundles | Starting at $470 While they're out-of-stock at the moment, Best Buy lists a few dozen different PS5 bundles, ranging from consoles packaged with games to bundles with extra controllers or an SSD. Should you see any of these in-stock, you shouldn't hesitate to get one. Bundles stay in-stock for longer, giving you a greater chance at finally purchasing that coveted PS5. Starting at $470 at Best Buy

Check these stores for PS5 stock

Sony only sells the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition right now, unlike Microsoft that has two vastly different Xbox Series models with the X and S. The only difference between the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is that the Digital Edition lacks a physical disc drive, meaning it can only play digital games. Other than that, their specs are identical in every way.

If you don't have any luck at any of stores listed above online, it also might be worth checking out a brick and mortar shop in-person. It may not be ideal, but some locations may have more stock than others that people don't realize.

And if you're unlucky this holiday season, keep in mind that stores usually have stock every couple of weeks or so. Sometimes you'll need to sign up for a premium subscription service like Walmart+, GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro, or Best Buy Totaltech for early access to stock, but that just means you're competing with fewer people to buy one. Considering you can cancel these services whenever you'd like, it's a good deal to keep in mind.