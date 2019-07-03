Best Wireless PlayStation 4 Headsets Android Central 2019

When you're playing a game you want the very best audio quality possible. Using a good headset is almost like experiencing a whole new universe once you put it on. If you want the best of the best wireless options for your PlayStation 4, you'll want the SteelSeries Arctis 7 for its form factor, affordability, and audio quality. But there are plenty of others out there to choose from depending on your tastes.

Best Overall: SteelSeries Arctis 7

Let's be honest, gaming headsets tend to be gaudy. You've seen the unwieldy ones that light up in every color imaginable and look like they can be used as bludgeoning weapons. That's not to say they aren't good headphones, but they certainly aren't the most stylish. The SteelSeries Arctis 7 benefits from its sleek design. You won't be embarrassed to wear this one no matter the occasion, and its style only scratches the surface of its favorable features. Headsets are more than just about looks, though. The Arctis 7 features what is widely regarded as one of the best microphones in the business, and its 7.1 surround sound audio is second to none—but only available when using it on PC. Should you want to finely adjust it, SteelSeries also offers customization software so that you can get the most out of your Arctis 7. And you won't need to worry about charging it often either. This headset provides up to 24 hours of gaming on a single charge thanks to its rechargeable Li-ion battery, and it's fairly comfortable to wear for long periods of time. You'll find most other headsets tend to provide anywhere between 10 and 20 hours. Pros: Stylish

Affordable

Great audio quality

24-hour battery life

ClearCast retractable microphone

Customization software

Additional 3.5mm cable included Cons: 7.1 surround sound only on PC

Adjustable ChatMix for PC only

Best Overall SteelSeries Arctis 7 Affordable, stylish, and impeccable audio There's not a lot wrong with the SteelSeries Arctis 7. It takes the best features and an attractive form factor and bundles it into an affordable package. $119 from Amazon

Runner-up: HyperX Cloud Flight

When you're looking for comfort and quality at an affordable price, you'll want to consider the HyperX Cloud Flight. It may not be as great all-around as the SteelSeries Arctis 7, but it gives the latter pair of headsets a run for its money. The HyperX Cloud Flight sports a detachable microphone, 90-degree rotating ear cups, and an adjustable steel slider for durability. HyperX Cloud Flight by far provides the longest battery life on a single charge—boasting up to 30 hours—but there is a caveat. This number is assuming that you don't use its LED lighting. If you turn the LEDs completely on, it cuts the battery life to just 13 hours. When the LEDs are on with its breathing effect, you can get roughly 18 hours. Its biggest downside is that it only offers stereo audio as opposed to 7.1 surround sound. While its audio quality may not be as impressive as a result, it's still good nonetheless. Pros: Up to 30-hour battery life

Rotating ear cups

Detachable microphone

Additional 3.5mm cable included Cons: No 7.1 surround sound

LED mode cuts battery life to 13 hours

Runner-up HyperX Cloud Flight Long battery life The HyperX Cloud Flight provides the longest gaming session on a single charge and sports comfortable rotating ear cups. $122 from Amazon

Best value: Turtle Beach Stealth 600

Turtle Beach is usually a brand name you can't beat for its price. The company's Stealth 600 is perfect for those wanting a budget-friendly quality headset without breaking the bank. Wireless headsets tend to err on the expensive side, but the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is incredibly affordable at just $100. Its microphone is flip-to-mute, meaning you won't need to worry about pressing the wrong button on your headset when you want to mute yourself. And its mic monitoring allows you to hear your own voice through the headset and adjust the volume accordingly. Turtle Beach's "Superhuman Hearing" technology that emphasizes subtle in-game sounds is also present. Though the Stealth 600 advertises "surround sound," it's only Turtle Beach's own virtual surround sound and not Dolby 7.1. Because of this, the audio quality tends to suffer, but it's still better than stereo most of the time. And the battery life is acceptable at 15-hours, even if it's only half of what the SteelSeries Arctis 7 offers. Pros: Affordable

Glasses-friendly design

Flip-up to mute mic Cons: Audio is just decent

15-hour battery life

Best Value Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Budget-friendly for a brand name When it comes to wireless headsets, you can't beat the price of the Turtle Beach Stealth 600. And it's a brand name that you can trust where headsets are concerned. $100 from Amazon

Best Premium: Astro A50

The Astro A50 provides crystal-clear Dolby 7.1 surround sound over a 5GHz wireless connection. It's hard to beat that when you're looking for the best audio experience possible. It even comes with its own charging station so you can easily display it on your desk. Those looking for comfort will find it more than adequate in that regard with breathable fabric ear cups. A mod kit is available to purchase separately that allows you to swap out its parts for a synthetic leather headband and ear cups, improving its noise-canceling abilities. The downside to all of this is that no matter what you swap out the parts with, the Astro A50 still tends to be bulky and gaudy. This beast is easily the best premium headset you can get for PlayStation 4, and it comes at a steep price because of that. You're going to be looking at spending $300 on the Astro A50. It packs some premium features to warrant the expensive price tag. Pros: Dolby 7.1 surround sound

5GHz wireless connection

Flip-to-mute mic

Base station included Cons: Expensive

Batteries can degrade

Bulky design

Best Premium Astro A50 Premium quality at a cost You'll be spending quite a sum f you want an Astro A50, but its wireless connection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound can't be beaten. $300 from Amazon

Surround Sound: Razer Thresher Ultimate

Razer makes some of the best headsets in the business, and it outdid itself with the Razer Thresher Ultimate for PlayStation 4. You're getting impeccable Dolby 7.1 surround sound with wireless connectivity up to 40 feet, so you don't need to worry about missing any of the conversation with your friends if you need to leave the room. Its microphone is retractable so you can move it out of the way, and when you're not using the headset you can place it on its base station — that can be used to switch effortlessly between PS4 and PC — which is included. You can get up to 16-hours without needing to charge the Razer Thresher Ultimate. Its memory foam ear cups make this as comfortable as possible to make up for its heavy weight of 408g. Again, this is another expensive one coming it at around $250. There are cheaper Razer Thresher models out there, but the Ultimate is the best package out of the batch if you're looking for the most features. Pros: Dolby 7.1 surround sound

Connectivity up to 40ft

Retractable microphone

Base station included Cons: 16-hour battery life

Heavy (408g)

Expensive

Surround Sound Razer Thresher Ultimate For the loyal Razer enthusiast The Razer Thresher Ultimate has a decent enough battery life and great audio quality with Dolby 7.1 surround sound. $250 from Amazon

Multi-source Audio: Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum

It's immediately apparent that this headset screams "gamer." You'll be hard-pressed to find one with a more gaudy design, but what it lacks in style it makes up for in audio delivery. This is another one that packs 7.1 surround sound with spatial awareness so that you're never missing any of the action in-game. Being multi-platform compatible, you aren't even restricted to using it on just PlayStation 4 or PC. The Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum is compatible with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile as well. Its multiple source audio mixing support means that you can plug in up to three devices (one USB, two analog) to answer calls and play music. The programmable G-keys on the ear cup can be used to set custom controls for gaming and media. It sports the lowest battery life at just 8-12 hours depending on whether you're using its RGB lighting or not, and it's not too budget-friendly, so this one's features outside of gaming will likely be the deciding factor in your purchase. Pros: 7.1 surround sound

Multi-platform compatibility

Customization software

Multiple source audio mixing Cons: Gaudy design

Only 8-12 hours of battery life

Expensive

Multi-source Audio Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum For all of your audio needs Another gaudy headset with a low battery life, but the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum is good for just about anything thanks to its multiple source audio mixing support and 7.1 surround sound. $200 from Amazon