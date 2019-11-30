If you spend a lot of time on your computer for work, school, or play, you've likely felt your hand and/or wrist cramp up after a while. Chances are you're using a cheapo mouse you bought years ago and haven't thought much about, but this is an item you really don't want to cut corners on. The more time your hand spends using a poorly-designed mouse, the more strain and irritation you can cause it. Not only that, but by upgrading to something a bit more premium, you also get access to a host of features you might not have known existed. Best Black Friday deals: Over 240 deals updated in real time

Apple's $230 iPad is the only tablet to buy on Black Friday weekend!

Enter the Logitech MX Master. This has widely been hailed as one of the very best mice to have been created, and it's seeing a substantial discount for the Black Friday shopping weekend. It's well worth the price of admission with its usual cost of $100, but at a mere $50, there's no ignoring it.

Mighty mouse Logitech MX Master Seriously, just buy one already Everyone deserves a good mouse, and the MX Master is one of the best out there. It's incredibly ergonomic, can connect with up to three devices at a time, has extremely precise tracking, and top-notch battery life. It's about as nice as mice get, and at this price during the Black Friday weekend, you owe it to your hand to snatch one up. $49.99 $99.99 $50 off See at Amazon

I've been using the MX Master as my go-to mouse for a few years now, and as someone that previously didn't understand the value of spending more money for a nicer mouse like it, it's been a game-changer for me. Compared to all of the other mice I've used throughout my days, the MX Master stands out as the most comfortable — and by a large margin. The soft-touch plastic feels great to hold for hours on end, and the design that rests your thumb against the side feels so natural and inviting. I work from about 8 AM - 5 PM most days, and since using the MX Master, never has my hand felt cramped up or tight because of prolonged use of the mouse. Outside of the sheer comfort the MX Master offers, you'll find a load of features that can really improve your workflow. The square button below the scrolling wheel changes how the wheel moves, allowing you to cycle through a traditional scrolling motion to a free-flowing one that really lets you fly through long webpages.

Speaking of scrolling, an additional wheel above your thumb makes it easier than ever to scroll horizontally through websites and documents. Next to that wheel are two buttons, allowing you to quickly go back or forward (something I've found to be quite useful when navigating pages in Google Chrome). The area your thumb rests on is another button, and you can also press down on the scroll wheel to make it act as a button, too. Using the desktop software for Mac or Windows, you can configure these to do whatever you want — such as opening an app, bringing up your computer's search function, opening a new web page, etc. That app can even be used to change the MX Master's pointer speed, scrolling speed, scroll direction, and so much more. Add all of that together with the MX Master's ability to connect to up to three devices at a time, its 40+ days of battery life per charge, and premium tracking that works on virtually any surface, and it's easy to see why so many people (myself included) have fallen head-over-heels for the mouse. I'm more than happy with the $100 I paid for my MX Master, and if you've yet to get one for yourself, I strongly encourage you to change that. $50 is a downright steal for everything the MX Master brings to the table, and once you start using it, you'll understand all of the praise it regularly receives.